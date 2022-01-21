Canara Merchants Organization Decides to Boycott Week-end Curfew in DK and Udupi

Udupi: “If the state government fails to revoke the weekend curfew from this week, we will violate all the norms of the state government and also will keep our shops open on Saturday and Sunday”, warned the Canara merchants organization of Udupi and DK district.

Speaking at a press meet held in Udupi on January 20, the president of Canara Merchants Organization Union Santhosh Kamath said, “The state government has imposed an unscientific weekend curfew in the state. Due to this unscientific decision, thousands of traders are facing problems. The small traders are already facing loan repayment issues. Traders are struggling to pay the salary to their workers. If we still do not react, we will be facing a huge problem in the coming days. Henceforth, all the traders have decided to keep our shops open during the weekend curfew”.

Santhosh Kamath further said, “The government should have thought about the impact before announcing the weekend and night curfew. The government’s decision will force many shopkeepers and traders to reduce the number of employees, which in turn will lead to another socio-economic problem. Several businessmen are yet to recover from the debt suffered during the previous lockdowns, some have even ended their lives”.

The president of Lights and Sounds Union Udupi, Ramakrishna Kundar said, “Due to the night and weekend curfew, most of us have lost our jobs. Our work is only at night and weekends to fix the lights but now we are facing problems due to the curfew. Due to the curfew, people have cancelled many functions resulting in a huge loss for us. If the government continues the night and Weekend Curfew, our lives will be in jeopardy. The government is responsible for the problems we are facing”.

The president of Udupi district Bakery owners Association, Walter Saldanha said, “The government has allowed us to open our Bakeries during the weekend Curfew, but what can we do without customers? Due to this unscientific decision by the government, we are in great trouble.”

Union honorary president M G Hegde, Social Activist Praveen Walke, Udupi district Tailors Association president Gururaj Shetty, Udupi district Traders association president Divakar Sanil, Maxim Saldanha and others were present.