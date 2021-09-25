Spread the love



















Candidate Selection Process for MLC Poll has Begun in Congress Camp

Mangaluru: With the term of MLCs Prathap Chandra Shetty from the Congress and Kota Shrinivas Poojari of the BJP ending on 6 January 2022, brisk political activity has begun in the Congress camp, but the BJP has decided to take a decision only after the declaration of the election date.

Congress has already invited applications from aspirants from the coastal districts. Former Mangaluru City corporation Mayor Shashidhar Hegde; former Vice-President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and Chairman of Sahyadri Group of Institutions Manjunath Bhandary; and Dakshina Kannada District Congress Committee (DCC) Vice-President Prasad Raj Kanchan have already submitted applications. The Congress party will receive applications till 30 September 2021. According to Congress sources, applicants who submit their names for the said post will have to donate Rs one lakh for the KPCC building fund.

Former MCC Mayor Shashidhar Hegde

Dakshina Kannada DCC Vice-President Sadashiva Ullal told the media that more aspirants from the party are expected to submit applications before the deadline. “We have received only three applications from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts so far. All applications will be forwarded to the KPCC, and a final decision will be taken by the party high command,” said Ullal.

Former Vice-President of KPCC & Chairman of Sahyadri Institutions-Manjunath Bhandary

On the electorate, he said that a final voters’ list is yet to be prepared by the Election Commission. “The electorate comprises elected members from Zilla panchayats, taluk panchayats, gram panchayats, MLAs, MLCs and MPs of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. However, Zilla panchayats and taluk panchayats have been dissolved. Hence, only gram panchayat members, MLAs, MLCs and MPs are voters. Within six months, elections to Zilla panchayats and taluk panchayats should be conducted,” added Sadashiva Ullal.

DK District Congress Committee (DCC) VP Prasad Raj Kanchan

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada district BJP President Sudarshan Moodbidri speaking to the media said that the party is in no hurry to commence the candidate selection process since the Election Commission has not announced dates. “We will announce the names of candidates only after the declaration of election dates,” he added.

Aspirant from Congress, Shashidhar Hegde, said though there were nearly 6,500 voters, the number has reduced due to the non-existence of elected bodies in taluk and Zilla panchayats in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

