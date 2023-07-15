‘Capacity building and optimisation of Ports will be key to the state’s economic growth’

Mangalore: Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Karnataka organised the First Edition of Ports Conference 2023 today at Mangaluru. Curated around the theme, PORTs – Backbone of Indian Economy and Atmanirbhar Bharat, the conference deliberated on key aspects like Industry expectations and policy interventions, Strengthening the hinterland connectivity & logistics Management in promoting Regional ports, moving towards smart ports – intervention of Technology, Automation and digitization. The conference highlighted the crucial role that ports play in the Indian economy by promoting the maritime sector, developing trade, and driving overall economic growth towards Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Mr Mankal Vaidya, Hon’ble Minister for Ports, Fisheries & Inland Transport, Government of Karnataka addressed the Conference. Hon’ble Minister also held a B2B interaction with the industry fraternity of Mangaluru and deliberated on the opportunities and challenges of the sector. During his address, the minister highlighted that Minor ports development could also be deliberated to improve the trade from the state.

Mr Gaurav Gupta, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Energy & Infrastructure Development Department, Government of Karnataka addressed the conference on the plans of the department to promote Port business in the state. “Port-led development is the key agenda for the state and engaging stakeholders across the value chain has been the department’s focus. Integrating last mile and port development will be prioritised to further boost export opportunities for the state. Keni-bellikeri is one of the important ports that we intend to develop, which is expected to increase the capacity by about 30 million tonnes per annum.”

While addressing the inaugural session, Mr Mullai Muhilan MP, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Dakshina Kannada District mentioned his department’s plan to augment the efforts of New Mangalore Port Authority – which will enable the ecosystem to create more jobs, attract more investments and increase scope for Tourism. “Increasing the capabilities of ports will also have a long-lasting impact on the environment, which as a country we need to be cognizant of and start acting right away” said Mr Muhilan, IAS addressing the conference along with other key actions of the department to promote the industrial ecosystem of the district.

Dr Venkata Ramana Akkaraju, Chairman, New Mangalore Port Authority, while addressing the Inaugural Session spoke about the contribution of NMPA towards developing the Port ecosystem of the state and how it has been catalysing the economic activities of the state. “Customs Revenue for 2022-23 is 5190 crores from NMP and ~350 employees with around 10000 indirect employment being generated from the port are few of our highlights towards the contribution to the state’s growth story”.

Delivering the Special Address, Mr Vijaykrishnan Venkatesan, Chairman, CII Karnataka State Council & Managing Director, Kennametal India Ltd mentioned, “Karnataka being the third largest economy of the country and per capita income growing dynamically, the state’s vision of 1 trillion economy could be achieved provided the ports and hinterland connectivity could be further bolstered”. He also added the idea of contemplating such themes beyond Bengaluru is a part of the initiatives under Beyond Bengaluru, which will focus on employment opportunities. Mr Venkatesan also added that the Tourism sector, if strengthened has the potential to generate more employment opportunities across the state.

Key stakeholders including NHAI, CMA, Udupi cochin shipyard ltd, Railways, shipping agencies and export-import organisations from across the state addressed the conference. The conference had the association of key companies like New Mangalore Port Authority, Isotrack and Udupi Cochin Shipyard Ltd.

