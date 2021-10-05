Spread the love



















CAPFs to display their combat skills on National Unity Day

New Delhi: For the first time, a contingent of all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) will be displaying their skills and best practices on the National Unity Day on October 31 at the ‘Statue of Unity’ in Gujarat’s Kevadiya, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the officials, while the border guarding forces like the Border Security Force, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, the Sashastra Seema Bal, and the Assam Rifles will showcase their combat skills, the Central Reserve Police Force, the Central Industrial Security Force, and the National Security Guard will display the best practices of their mandated responsibility.

The forces have been preparing the presentations which will be unique and have never been displayed before, officials said.

The National Unity Day is celebrated on October 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the country’s first Home Minister, and the prime force between making a united India from the 565 semi-autonomous princely states and British-era colonial provinces.

According to the Union Home Ministry notification, the occasion will provide an opportunity to re-affirm the inherent strength and resilience of our nation to withstand the actual and potential threats to its unity, integrity, and security.

