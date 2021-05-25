Spread the love



















Capsized Alliance Tug Lifted from Sea, one Body Found, Search on for Two Others

Udupi: The lifting operation of the tug that had drowned in the sea near New Mangalore Port and was lying near the seashore at Padubidri completed successfully on May 25.

Out of the eight crew of the tug, three of them saved their lives with the help of life jackets while two died and their bodies were found near the Kaup beach. The body of one more missing crew member was found inside the tug and the search is on for two others.

The operation to lift the alliance tug was carried out with help of Yojaka and Badriya companies and finally succeeded in lifting the tug out of the sea. During the lifting operation, the body of one of the crew was found inside the tug. The search operation is on to find two more missing crew members.

