Capt Shakinraj & SUO Advaith Narayan of St Aloysius College receive CM’s Commendation

Mangaluru: ANO Capt Shakinraj, Associate NCC Officer, NCC Army Wing of St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru and 18 Kar & Bn NCC, Mangaluru, received Commendation Certificate by Chief Minister of Karnataka for his meritorious service of a high order in NCC Army Wing, thus enhancing the image of the National Cadet Corps and winning laurels for Karnataka State during the year 2019-20.

Capt Shakinraj has completed Fresher Training Course at OTA-Officer Training Academy, Nagpur 2011. Under his guidance, the College secured Best Institution Award in the State (Second Runner up) during the year 2014-15 and also received State Championship Trophy (Kar & Goa Directorate) at National Trekking Camp held at Gujarat during the year 2015.

Capt Shakin Raj also received the Commendation from Deputy Directorate General Award (DDG) for the performance of duty and service in NCC during the year 2016. He completed a Refresher Training Course at OTA, Nagpur and was promoted with Captain Rank in 2019. He has been motivating the Cadets to join the armed forces. Under his tenure, 3 Cadets became Ranked Officers, 3 Cadets posted as Jawans and currently 1 Cadet cleared NDA with merit and persuading NDA Course at Pune.

Besides this, under his leadership, 10 days’ NCC Annual Camp 2016-17 was conducted for the first time at St Aloysius College (Autonomous) from May 21 to 30, 2016. SUO Advaith Narayan, III B.A. from NCC Army Wing of St Aloysius College and 18 Kar Bn NCC secured All India Best SD Cadet Paratrooper in Para Basic Course held in 2019. He also achieved the Chief Minister Commendation Award for his achievement 2019-20 and aspiring to join Indian Army as an Officer after completing the degree course.