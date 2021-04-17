Spread the love



















Capuchin Order Welcomes Seven Deacons into their Family during Ordination

The newly ordained priests are Fr Sandeep D'souza of Koppa Parish, Fr Michael Abilash Periera of Neermarga Parish, Fr Ajith Noronha of Jogfalls Parish, Fr Lenson Lawrence Lobo of Ferrar Parish, Fr Ivan Pinto of Pezar Parish, Fr Francis Wilson D'souza of Kulshekar Parish, Fr Anston Lawerence of Barkur Parish and Fr Santhosh Crasta ( a origin of Kasargod) of Bareilly Diocese.



Mangaluru : The call to become a Capuchin Priest beckoned seven men Congregation of Capuchin Friars, and one from Bareilly Diocese as diocese priest, during a glamorous Ordination Ceremony held at Divine Mercy Retreat Centre, St Anne’s Friary, Bejai Mangaluru on Thursday 16 April 2021 at 10.30 am. More than 100 clergymen, a large number of people, religious nuns, well-wishers and benefactors gathered for the solemn celebration. This was the day that these eight young deacons were waiting for, after years of studying, ministering, and praying, and now ordained as Catholic Capuchin and Diocese priests. I remember during an ordination of Jesuit deacons, Fr. Jerome Stanislaus D’Souza, then Provincial of the Jesuits in Karnataka said in his speech “I ask the Catholic youth in avoiding seeing young girls more, instead focus their eyes towards Jesus Christ, and love Him and decide to serve Him”. I guess that’s exactly what these eight men did, in joining the PRIESTHOOD rather than MARRIAGEHOOD!

But anyways, while the world is having a tough time to get youngsters to serve the Lord as priests, and while many Churches are closing down due to shortage of priests, however, on the outset to all these eight young deacons who have come forward to spread the message of Jesus Christ and who are ready to serve Him, I say a BIG THANK YOU- the Capuchin Congregation and Bareilly Diocese does need you very badly, when many other young men are staying away from God, and show lack of interest in their religion/faith. It takes many people to make a good priest. Ordination, for those called to be Catholic priests, is the culmination of a long and sometimes arduous journey in formation. Now that you are all ordained as Priests, May God bless all you all, and may you all be joyful priests, and priests who’ll be interested in people and that can help people see how God is already working in their life.

Bishop of Mangalore diocese, Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha ordained seven deacons of Capuchin order and a deacon of Bareilly diocese to the priesthood. The solemn Eucharistic celebration was presided over by the Bishop most Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, and concelebrated by Fr Alwyn Dias- Provincial Minister of Holy Trinity Province of Karnataka; Fr Paul Melwyn D’souza- vicar provincial; Fr Robin D’souza and Fr Peter Cyprian D’souza-the Provincial Councillors; Fr Sunil Crasta- Rector of Minor Seminary Bareilly Diocese; and a large number of Capuchin Priests and diocesan and religious priests. There were smiles everywhere as well as a few tears of joy, gratitude, and possibly relief. Perhaps the most moving part of the ceremony was when, after the anointing and the laying on of hands by the Bishop, all the con-celebrating priests were invited to come forward and lay hands on the new ordinands. The melodious choir was sung by novices and parishioners of Uliya, led by Fr Joel Lopez. Fr Ravi Rajesh was the compere for the liturgy.

In his homily and instructions to the new priests, Bishop Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha emphasized the importance of Priesthood and their ministry to the Church. He said “A priest is not meant for telling stories and poems but to preach the word of God. A priest is a priest in Christ forever and minister of the sacraments. He has to be well prepared to give up and live in accordance with the vows and God’s inspiration.”

After the Rite of Ordination, the promise of obedience to the Bishop, prostrating and seeking help of the saints, laying on of hands invoking the Holy Spirit, anointing of the Hands, offering of chalice and host as a symbol of receiving gifts an offering from the people and finally the Kiss of Peace given by the Bishop then Holy Eucharist proceeded with eight new priests concelebrating along with the Bishop. The newly ordained priests are Fr Sandeep Dsouza of Koppa Parish, Fr Michael Abilash Periera of Neermarga Parish, Fr Ajith Noronha of Jogfalls Parish, Fr Lenson Lawrence Lobo of Ferrar Parish, Fr Ivan Pinto of Pezar Parish, Fr Francis Wilson D’souza of Kulshekar Parish, Fr Anston Lawrence of Barkur Parish ( all Capuchin Priests) and Fr Santhosh Crasta (Diocese Priest) of Bareilly Diocese.

A felicitation program was organized to honor and congratulate Newly Ordained Priests and their family members compered by Fr Jason Pais. Fr Paul Melwyn D’souza welcomed the gathering. Fr Alwyn Dias and Fr Paul Melwyn D’souza felicitated the newly ordained priests and their parents. Fr Alwyn Dias in his speech appreciated the parents and the family of the eight new priests for their generosity in presenting their sons to serve God and the Church. He appreciated the contribution of all the mentors and their benefactors. Bishop in his speech asked the new priests to be prophetic in the proclamation of the Gospel and to give life witness to the people.

The new priest, Fr Santhosh Crasta of Bareilly Diocese and Fr Sandeep D’souza expressed their deep sentiments of gratitude on behalf of all the new priests. It was indeed a great day for all present and a day that will remain memorable in the annals of the newly ordained priests all through their lives in the great service of God and the church .Following the formal function, the relatives and friends of the newly ordained priests came forward to wish them, following which a sumptuous meal was served.

In conclusion, in my perspective, the strength of a priest depends on his relationship with Christ, his closeness to Christ must translate into closeness to the people he serves, his authority must be linked to service, he must be an untiring minister of mercy and forgiveness, avoid vanity and pursue simplicity of life, must be a model of integrity and become a source of constant blessing to people. Now that preparation for the priesthood is over, each new priest is eager to serve the Catholic Church or a chapel or any religious institutions. They are assigned to a variety of ministries: working at parishes and retreat centers, promoting vocations to the Society, continuing their studies toward advanced degrees and teaching at Jesuit schools.

The newly ordained Priests should ask for themselves- ‘What can I do for the Society? What can I offer the Society?’ One way or another, it’s being able to help others. The priests should look forward to helping their communities connect with and find God. I hope these new eight priests would in some way help unite people with each other and with God. These new priests should “seriously exercise the religious life of consecrated persons” through prayer and pastoral services, because they are called to give themselves and their whole life to God through his Church.

Team Mangalorean extends heartfelt wishes and God’s blessings to the eight ordained Priests. In all your years of formation you said ‘Jesus you are for me and I am for you’. Continue to live up to those words all through your priestly ministry. Long Live Our Catholic Priests!

(Inputs from Fr Stephen D’souza, Capuchin)