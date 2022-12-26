Car catches fire at ITO, no injuries reported

New Delhi: A cab caught fire at a busy ITO intersection in the national Capital on Monday morning.

However, no casualty was reported in the incident.

According to a senior Delhi Fire Service official, after receiving a call regarding a fire in a Hyundai Accent car at ITO fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

“The fire is under control now,” said the official, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Details are awaited