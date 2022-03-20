Car crash kills 7 in southern Myanmar



Yangon: Seven people were killed in a road accident Saturday on Pathein-Chaungtha road in southern Myanmar’s Ayeyarwady region, according to the local police.

A private car collided with an express bus and caught fire, killing seven people on board, including two men, three women and two children, an officer of the Ayeyarwady police was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

The officer said the passengers on the express bus were not seriously injured as they all got off the bus after the accident. They tried to open the doors of the private car when the fire broke out, but failed.

The victims were brought to Pathein hospital, according to rescue teams.