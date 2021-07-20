Spread the love



















Car Driver Detained and Vehicle Seized for not Giving Way to Ambulance at Jappinamogeru

Mangaluru: The Traffic South Police have detained the car driver on July 20, for blocking and not giving way to an ambulance, at Jappinamogeru, on July 19.

On July 19, at around 5:30 pm, an ambulance was taking the patient from Kanachur Hospital to Mangaluru. When the Ambulance was on its way to Pumpwell from Thokkottu, at Jappinamogeru, a car bearing registration number KA 19 MJ 8924 was found blocking and not giving way to the ambulance. The act was recorded and shared on social media.

After seeing the video on social media and criticism by the public against the car driver, the Mangaluru Traffic South Police have seized the vehicle and taken action against the car driver Charan (31) from Kumpala.

A case has been registered under section 279 IPC and 194 (E) of the Motor Vehicle Act.

