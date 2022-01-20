Car driver Detained for Deliberately Blocking Ambulance

Mangaluru: The Traffic North Police have detained a car driver on January 20, for blocking and not giving way to an ambulance, on January 19.

On January 19, an ambulance was taking a patient from Fr Muller Hospital to Bhatkal. When the Ambulance was on its way towards Udupi from Mangaluru, at Mulky, a car was found blocking and not giving way to the ambulance for about 30 km. The act was recorded by the occupants in the ambulance and shared on social media.

After seeing the video on social media and criticism by the public against the car driver. The Mangaluru Traffic North Police have arrested the driver and seized the vehicle. The arrested has been identified as Monish.

A case has been registered under section 279 IPC and 184 (E) of the Motor Vehicle Act.