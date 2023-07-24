Car Driver Miraculously Escapes in Bus-Car Collision at Mudipu

Ullal: The driver of a car miraculously escaped after a bus collided with the car at Mudipu Junction here on July 24 night.

The Bus N S Travels, which was plying from Mangaluru to BC Road, while taking a turn at Mudipu Junction collided head-on with a Zen car coming from Bharathi School side.

The front portion of the car was stuck under the bus with the driver miraculously escaping without any serious injury.

Mangaluru South Traffic police visited the spot and an investigation is on.

Like this: Like Loading...