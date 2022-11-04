Car Driver Rajesh Acharya (39) Succumbs to Injuries after his Vehicle Hits a School Bus

Mangaluru: A car driver who was involved in a Car and school bus accident on the night of Wednesday 2 November has succumbed to injuries in a private hospital. The deceased person is Rajesh Acharya (39), a native of Karkala, but residing in Attavar, Mangaluru.



It is learnt that the Ford car bearing registration number KA 09 Z 7481 that he was driving hit a school bus on the national highway 169 near in Alangar on Wednesday night. The seriously injured Rajesh Acharya was admitted to a hospital but later succumbed to his injuries. Rajesh was on his way from his parent’s house in Karkala to Mangaluru when his vehicle hit a school bus of St Thomas English School-Alangar. The bus driver saw the speeding car coming in front of his vehicle, and he quickly moved it to the right, hitting an electric pole and coming to a halt. Both the bus and car were badly damaged. Luckily the school children escaped with minor injuries. Another person travelling in the car with Rajesh who had suffered a serious injury is being treated at a private hospital.

Sources reveal that the deceased Rajesh Acharya, who ran a car tourist business, was also a wooden sculptor by profession and had crafted chariots for temples in Kodyadka, Polali and Kateel. Rajesh was living in a house he built of his own in Attavar, Mangaluru. He is survived by his wife and a 14-year-old daughter.