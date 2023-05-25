Car runs over toddler sleeping in Hyderabad parking lot

In a heart-wrenching incident, a car ran over a three-year-old toddler sleeping in the parking lot of an apartment building in Hyderabad’s Hayathnagar area.

The horrific visuals of the girl being run over by the car went viral on social media platforms.

The tragic incident occurred on Wednesday in an apartment building in Teachers Colony of Hayathnagar.

Hari Rama Krishna, who was driving the car, failed to notice the child on the ground and ran over the toddler while parking his vehicle.

He is an interior designer and his wife works as sub-inspector in the Prohibition & Excise department.

The deceased was identified as Laxmi. Her family had recently migrated from Karnataka.

According to police, the child’s mother who was working at a construction site near the apartment building brought her to the parking area in the afternoon to protect her from scorching heat. She put the girl to sleep on the ground.

However, Rama Krishna, who had returned home, failed to notice the child while parking his vehicle. The front wheel of the car crushed the head of the child and she died on the spot.

According to the police, Raju and Kavita along with their seven-year-old son and three-year-old daughter had migrated to Hyderabad from Kalburgi district of Karnataka for livelihood. The couple is working as construction labourers.

Hayathnagar police registered a case and took up investigation.

