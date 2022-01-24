Car-Tractor Crash: 29-year-old Joel Fernandes of Kulshekar Killed on Spot, 4 others Injured

Mangaluru: In a tragic accident, a 29-year-old youth died on the spot after the car he was travelling in rammed into a tractor on Kunigal road on Bengaluru-Mangaluru Highway near Bengaluru. The deceased has been identified as Joel Terence Fernandes of Cordel/Kulshekar, Mangaluru, and the four others travelling in the car who were injured are Denzil Pais, age 27, Praveen Moras, age 44, Francis Moras, age 59 and Rayan D’Costa, age 42. While Rayan D’Costa is critically injured, the other three are out of danger. Joel is survived by his mother and a younger brother. It is learnt that Joel recently got married in December 2021.

It is learnt that two men, Mohammad Sharif and his cousin Rifai who were on their way from Bengaluru to Uppinangadi by car noticing this accident on Kunigal road at around 7:20 pm stopped to help, and found one person inside the car and two were sitting outside. As per Sharif, the car had crashed into a tractor carrying wood, and they immediately informed the injured persons’ members who were travelling in another car ahead of this crashed car, and requested them to return to the accident spot.

“We called the ambulance immediately, unfortunately, it arrived late and the injured were transported to a government hospital in Kunigal, where the injured were provided first aid, after which they were shifted to a hospital in Bengaluru as per the hospital authorities. The injured were taken to a hospital in Nelamangala, and since that hospital lacked the necessary facilities, the injured were moved to another private hospital. Their family members also arrived at this hospital,” added Sharif.

Joel Fernandes is the son of (Late) John Fernandes, who died of severe jaundice in September 2021, and Ms Theresa Fernandes of St Francis Ward of Cordel/Kulshekar Church. Funeral Cortege will be brought to Holy Cross Church, Kulshekar at 3:00 pm, on Monday, January 24, followed by Requiem Mass at 3:30 pm. Covid 19 protocols to be followed strictly.

For more details Contact: 9008416739.