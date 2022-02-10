Cardiac Department of A J Hospital completes 20 successful years

Mangaluru: Established in the year 2001, A J Hospital has advanced and sophisticated clinical and surgical facilities for providing comprehensive care to address all aspects of heart health from prevention to diagnostics and treatment to rehabilitation. The hospital houses a comprehensive cardiac care centre which started functioning in February 2002 and has done many firsts in cardiac procedures in this region and state. The hospital now has two cath labs and two cardiothoracic operation theatres dedicated to the diagnosis, management and control of the cardiac disease.

Cardiac Department at A J Hospital celebrated its successful completion of 20 years on 8th February 2022. The programme was inaugurated by lighting the traditional lamp by Laxmi Memorial Education Trust® President, Dr A J Shetty, Medical Director, Dr Prashanth Marla, Director – Medical Administration, Dr Amitha Marla, Dean of AJ Institute of Medical Sciences Dr Ashok Hegde, Consultant Cardiologists Dr Manjunath B V and Dr Purushotham R, Consultant Pediatric Cardiologist Dr Prem Alva, Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon Dr Sambhram Shetty and Cardiac Anaesthetist Dr Gururaj Tantry. Hospital Doctors and staff were present.

Dr Prashanth Marla, speaking on the occasion thanked all the Doctors, technicians and support staff who have contributed towards the growth of the department. Dr A J Shetty congratulated the team and applauded their service. Dr Manjunath B V, HoD, Interventional Cardiology was felicitated on this occasion by Dr A J Shetty.

Dr Manjunath B V welcomed the gathering and Dr Purushotham R delivered the vote of thanks. Dr Abhijith Hiremath, DM Cardiology Resident, presented the department’s journey over the last two decades. While the programme was compered by Dr Shruthi K T, Clinical Assistant, CCU, invocation was done by Dr Namana Udupa.

The state of the art Cardiology Department at A J Hospital, Mangalore, has completed more than 10000 coronary angioplasties, more than 35000 coronary angiograms and other cardiac interventional procedures with a success rate of more than 99% helping improve the quality of life.

It was not long ago, that people from Dakshina Kannada and neighbouring districts, had to travel to metros to avail of advanced cardiac treatment. Establishment of a full-fledged cardiac unit with the latest in technology, which includes Rotablation, FFR, IVUS and Shockwave IVL coupled with expertise in the field, all procedures are done in A J Hospital cardiac department. The interventional cardiology team is ably supported by the cardiothoracic surgery and cardiac anaesthesia teams.