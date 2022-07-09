Cardinal-Designate Filipe Neri Ferrao urges that liturgy be celebrated in proper, effective and relevant manner

Cardinal-Designate Filipe Neri Ferrao urges that liturgy should be celebrated in a proper, effective and relevant manner

Indian edition of Apostolic Letter Desiderio Desideravi Released

Panjim (CCBI): Cardinal-Designate Filipe Neri Ferrão, the President of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) and the Metropolitan Archbishop of Goa and Daman, urged the faithful to celebrate the liturgy in a proper, effective and relevant manner. The Cardinal was speaking at the launching of the Indian edition of the English translation of the Apostolic Letter Desiderio Desideravi on Saturday, 9 July 2022, at Archbishop’s House, Panjim.



Cardinal-designate Filipe Neri Ferrao, the President of the CCBI, releasing the book “Desiderio Desideravi”

“The faithful will celebrate liturgy better if they understand more adequately what they are doing and why they are doing it. Advanced liturgical catechesis for all faithful is needed to see that our liturgical celebrations are more active and meaningful,” said the Cardinal Designate.

The first copy of the book was handed over to Mr Philip Ozores, CEO, YOUCAT International Foundation and the Secretary-General of the Aid to the Church in Need. Mr Nigel Fernandes and Mr Anil Rego, from Bangalore, were present at the function.

Pope Francis released the Apostolic Letter Desiderio Desideravi on 29 June 2022. The Letter insists on the liturgical formation of the entire gathered assembly, emphasising that the liturgy is the guaranteed place of a real encounter with Christ, a privileged theological source and the summit toward which the activity of the Church is directed.

The Indian edition of the Apostolic Letter Desiderio Desideravi has been published by the CCBI General Secretariat. For copies kindly contact the CCBI General Secretariat or call Mobile no. +91-9886730224.