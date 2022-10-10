Cardinal Ferrao elevates Goa’s Zorivaddo Chapel to Church

Goa: His Eminence Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrão, Archbishop of Goa and Daman elevated Goa’s, Our Lady of Rosary Chapel, to church on 8th November 2022. The chapel of Our Lady of Rosary was belong to the Parish of Navelim. During the celebration the decree of His Eminence erecting the Chaplaincy of Our Lady of Rosary into a parish of Our Lady of Rosary, Davorlim was read by Fr. Romeo Monteiro, Chancellor of the Archdiocese. Parish of Davorlim is the 174th Parish of the Archdiocese of Goa and Daman and the 11th Parish dedicated to Our Lady of Rosary in the Archdiocese.

“Now it’s our responsibility to become the true followers of Jesus, live the life of faith in our families, strengthen our communion in our communities and build our parish as communion of Communities,” Said Cardinal Ferrão His Eminence Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrão was delivering a homily at the Eucharistic celebration held at Davorlim. Cardinal Ferrão presided over the Eucharistic celebration. Fr. Romeo Monteiro, Chancellor of the Archdiocese of Goa and Daman, Fr Lucio Dias, Episcopal Vicar for the South Zone, Fr. Domingos Noronha, Parish Priest of Our Lady of Rosary Church, Davorlim, Fr. Elvis Godinho, Assistant to the Parish Priest of Navelim Church and other priests concelebrated.

“Church is not the building nor an edifice but it’s a communion of communities of followers of Jesus. We enter into this communion on the day of our Baptism and receiving the gift of faith, we become members of Christ’s mystical body, children of God and living temples of the Holy Spirit.” Said Cardinal Ferrão.

Stressing on the Church as a community of Faith, Cardinal said that we need to take prayer, the Word of God and Sacraments, especially the Eucharist as means to grow as a community of Faith.

“We need to show our communion through love and concern towards others, service and forgiveness,” Archbishop said while reflecting on the Church as a community of communion.

“Church is also a community of witnesses,” Cardinal added and appealed to the faithful to proclaim the Good News brought by Jesus and be the salt of the earth and light of the World and thus become yeast of transforming society.

A portaria, appointing Fr. Domingos Noronha, as a Parish Priest by His Eminence Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrão was read by Fr. Lucio Dias, Episcopal Vicar for the South Zone. Fr Noronha made a profession of faith and took the oath of fidelity in the presence of His Eminence.

Fr Dylan D’Costa, Assistant to the Parish Priest of Navelim Parish was the liturgical commentator. Peter D’costa presented the historical background of the chapel and proposed the vote of thanks. Cajiton Colaco led the liturgical singing.

Mr Francisco Sardinha, South Goa MP, Mr Ulas Tuenkar, MLA, Navelim Constituency, Mr Avertano Furtado, Ex-MLA of Navelim, Sarpanch and members of the Village Panchayat of Davorlim were also present.

The chapel at Zorivaddo was a mere cross at the beginning where people used to gather to recite the rosary and litany, especially during the month of May. To accommodate more faithful for spiritual activities, the chapel was built and it was blessed by Archbishop of Goa and Daman, Jose Viera Alvernaz on 20th September 1960 and dedicated to Our Lady of Rosary and affiliated to Our Lady of Rosary Church, Navelim. The new Chapel building was blessed by Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrão on 1st November 2007. Fr Protasio Colaco was appointed as the first chaplain, and the present Chaplain Fr Domingos Noronha is appointed as the first Parish Priest of the newly erected Parish of Our Lady of Rosary, Dovorlim.

Bro. John Malvino Alfonso OCD

