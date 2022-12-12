Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrao of Goa and Daman Visits Bethany Mother House

Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrao of Goa and Daman and the Patriarch of the East Indies Visits Bethany Mother House

Mangaluru: “Bethany Sisters are ready to undertake the synodal journey, by being synodal persons like Jesus, ready to walk with Him, grow in intimacy with Him, and witness to His love, to His concern, to His compassion especially those on the peripheries of the society. Thus all could be missionary disciples of Jesus” empowered Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrao of Goa and Daman, the Patriarch of the East Indies and the Chairman of the Laity Commission in the CBCI after meeting Bethany Sisters on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 3:30 PM. On his arrival, he paid tribute to the Servant of God Raymond FC Mascarenhas at his Memorial – A Monument that has stayed in place though the tides have changed. Along with the Cardinal, Sr Rose Celine BS, the Superior General of Bethany Congregation and her Councillors, Sr Shanthi Priya, Sr Mariette, Sr Santhosh Maria, Sr Sandhya and Sr Violet, the procurator General, Most Rev. Peter Machado, the Archbishop of Bangalore, Sr Jyoti, the former Superior General, Sr Cecilia Mendonsa BS, the Provincial Superior of Mangalore Province, Sr Shaila BS, the Administrator, Rev. Fr Cedric Prakash SJ, and Sr Dona BS, the Superior of Mother House were the other dignitaries who evoked spiritual blessings of the Servant of God. He passed by the Heritage Park – A plethora that is more than just the spiritual traditions of Bethany.

It was a singular honour and a joy granted to Bethany Sisters, Mangalore, to welcome and felicitate the Cardinal at Bethany Mother House. Sr Mariette, the General Councillor, facilitated the ceremonious welcome to the Prelate through her inspiring vibes. He was overwhelmed seeing the exuberant dancers who welcomed him with warm-hearted gestures to the Dhol beats full of vibrancy, enthusiasm, and energy. Offering a jubilant welcome, Sr Rose Celine, the Superior General, felicitated the Cardinal with a shawl. The General Councillors joined her in showing gestures of honour to him and offered him a book on Founder Raymond FC Mascarenhas. All the gathered had an opportunity to make this event memorable through a photo session with His eminence.

The Cardinal was the Chief Guest for the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the Mangalore Diocesan Pastoral Parishad (DPP) in the morning held at Father Muller Convention Centre, Mangalore. He is the Indian Prelate who was recently elevated to the rank of Cardinal by Pope Francis.