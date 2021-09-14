Spread the love



















Cardinal Oswald urges to Transform the Interdependence Approach to Solidarity



Mumbai (CCBI): His Eminence Oswald Cardinal Gracias, the Archbishop of Bombay, President of the CBCI, and one of the topmost consultors of Pope Francis, appealed to everyone to journey together along the path of healing a Covid-19 stricken world with discernment for the future. We have to transform the interdependent approach of the Church in India to solidarity. The post-pandemic Church needs a more humanized pastoral approach.

Cardinal Oswald was releasing the Indian edition of Healing the World: Life After Pandemic, a book by Pope Francis, on Sunday, 12 September 2021 at the Holy Name Cathedral, Mumbai, after his online Sunday Eucharistic celebration, which was attended by more than thirty thousand people all over the world.

“It is a visionary book, to equip the Church to face the post-pandemic challenges. We cannot be indifferent nor look on from the balcony. The exit path from the crisis as better human beings lies in healthier societies with a common venture.” said Cardinal Oswald.

The book, Healing the World by Pope Francis, is published in India by the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI).

Online Store: https://joyofgifting.com/product/healing-the-world/

For copies, kindly contact the CCBI General Secretariat or call Mobile Number: +91-9886730224.

Rev. Dr. Stephen Alathara

Deputy Secretary General

Conference of Catholic Bishops of India

Photo Matter: His Eminence Oswald Cardinal Gracias releasing the Indian edition of Pope

Francis’ Book Healing the World.

