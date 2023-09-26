Cardiology CME 2023 to Commemorate 50 Years Existence of Dept of Cardiology KMC Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The Cardiology Centre is a major cardiac centre delivering cardiac care in the most economical and affordable way to the people of the coastal line from Kerala to Goa and Karnataka. The hospital has well-trained doctors, staff members and infrastructure to provide the best cardiac care to the patient. The Department performs all types of diagnostic and recent therapeutic procedures including adult and paediatric cases, most commonly angiography, angioplasty, valvuloplasty, device closure for congenital heart diseases, devices for cardiac arrhythmias & HF, aneurysm interventions etc. and well-equipped with advanced Echocardiography machines, in which 3D Echo, 2DE, CGM, TDI, EE, Fetal heart study etc are performed.

The Key Features are that the department has to deal with all the specialities, gradually progressed and bifurcated into a super speciality Unit in Cardiology 224-hour running emergency; Cath Lab to provide the best cardiac care to the patient, and Ttwoequipped Cath Labs. The Core Competencies are Regular camps conducted in rural areas; Attending conferences workshops and CME; and Regular radio programmes on preventive cardiology

To mark the 50 years of existence of the Cardiology department at Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru, a Cardiology CME was organized at TMA Pai International Convention Centre, Mangaluru. The CME was inaugurated by the Chief Guest Dr.H S Ballal- Pro-Chancellor, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal; joined by guests of honour- Dr..Dilip G Naik- Pro Vice Chancellor, MAHE, Mangaluru Campus; Dr B Unnikrishnan- Dean, KMC, Mangaluru; Saghir Siddiqui- Regional COO, KMC Hospital, Mangaluru; Dr Narasimha Pai- HoD Dept of Cardiology, KMC, Mangaluru; Dr Padmanabha Kamath- Professor, Dept of Cardiology, KMC Mangaluru; Dr M Narayan Bhat- Associate Professor, Dept of Cardiology, KMC, Mangaluru; Dr Rajesh Bhat- Associate Professor, Dept of Cardiology, KMC< Mangaluru; Dr Maneesh Rai- Associate Professor, Dept of Cardiology, KMC, Mangaluru; Dr Ditesh M- Associate Consultant, Dept of Cardiology, KMC, Mangaluru; among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr H S Ballal said, “It is always a pleasure to visit KMC Mangaluru for their events, and Mangaluru KMC has been a second home for me since I have spent nearly 30 years at this institution. The Department of cardiology has reached greater heights in the last 50 years, and kudos should go to Dr M V Shetty and other renowned cardiologists who have put in lots of effort in building up this department. I compliment the organizers for hosting this CME, which will surely benefit all the participants”

The wife of Dr M V Shetty was felicitated on the occasion for the great role played by her husband in the growth of the cardiology department at KMC Mangaluru. Various topics relevant to cardiology were discussed during the day-long CME. The quiz for post-graduates was conducted by Dr Maneesh Rai, and coordinated by Dr.Dithseh M. The welcome address was delivered by Dr. Narasimha Pai, and the vote of thanks was proposed by Dr. Maneesh Rai. The programme was eloquently and meticulously compered by -Dr Alisha; Dr Hatim Hussain, and Dr Sourav Hariram, all junior residents, Dept of Cardiology, KMC Mamgaluru.

