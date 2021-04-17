Spread the love



















Career Counselling Sessions at St Aloysius Pre-University College

Mangaluru : Career guidance helps individuals make informed choices about their future by actively engaging them in a process to understand their interests and abilities, identify the right job opportunities within the local environment, and become better equipped to make decisions about which training or career opportunities to pursue.

Career guidance sessions were held for the II PUC students of Science, Commerce and Arts sections separately in Loyola Hall. The resource person for the Science students was Abhilash Kshatriya , Managing Director, Abhijnya Education Private Limited. Abhilash, who holds a Masters degree in Engineering from Manipal University with prior experience of working in engineering colleges as Assistant Professor, is an entrepreneur training students for various competitive exams.

Abhilash presented various career options for the science students and opportunities available for them. He gave a glimpse of the most recent trends in courses preferred by students and the institutes which they opt for. He briefed the students about the aptitudes required to take up various streams and the nature of work related to the different jobs. He encouraged students to achieve competence in a field of their interest and develop strong interpersonal skills to be successful. The session ended with a question answer session where the resource person addressed various queries of the students. Amogh U Shetty, Lecturer, Physics Department, moderated the session.

Manoj Louis, Assistant Professor, Government First Grade College, Kavoor was the resource person for the career guidance session for Commerce and Arts session. With 23 years of experience in teaching commerce, he has also presented research papers at National and International level. He has bagged the best paper and best presenter award 9 times. He is a motivational speaker who inspires young minds to explore and experience the best in order to achieve success. Manoj Louis made the students realize the need of having a career goal in life.

He motivated the students to choose careers based on their passion and interest rather being forced by family or peer pressure. He then spoke about the various career options available for Commerce and Arts students and mentioned about their scope and popularity. The resource person deftly handled various queries from the participants pertaining to various careers in the field of commerce and arts during the interactive session. The session was moderated by Mrs Vilma Fernandes, Department of Statistics.

The sessions provided a platform for students to have a look at their career prospects after II year, understand the requirements for their studies ahead and gain confidence to choose the right courses based on their interest and capabilities.