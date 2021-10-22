Spread the love



















Career Guidance in Law and Management conducted at St Aloysius P U College

Mangaluru: A webinar on Careers in Law and Management was held for the students of St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru recently. Mr Amitendra Kumar, Product Head, Career Launcher was the resource person. Mr. Kumar began the session by explaining the importance of planning a career and the steps to be taken to achieve it-understanding one’s aptitude, course selection, identifying the right institute and preparing for the appropriate entrance exams.

The resource person highlighted the increasing career opportunities in corporate houses, IT companies, consultancies, R&D etc for lawyers, apart from the conventional avenues. He referred to the various career options in law such as litigation, corporate counsel, law firms, judicial services, defence services, civil services, social services, legal journalism, academics and research, legal process outsourcing, etc. He then provided details about the Common Law Aptitude Test (CLAT) and the National Law Institutes.

Mr Amitendra also briefed the participants on the entrance exams and career opportunities in management. He gave a detailed account on how and when to complete an MBA as well as the placement opportunities and growth prospects.

In summary, Kumar provided a comprehensive roadmap for a XII student to get into National Law Universities (NLU) and Indian Institutes of Management (IIM).

Later the resource person interacted with the participants and answered their queries. Over 200 students benefited from this very informative session. Mrs. Vilma Fernandes, HOD, Department of Statistics and Coordinator for CLAT training, moderated the program.

