Career Guidance Session organized at St Aloysius PU College

Mangaluru: Career guidance helps individuals make informed choices about their future by actively engaging them in a process to understand their interests and abilities, identify the right job opportunities within the local environment, and become better equipped to make decisions about which training or career opportunities to pursue. In this regard, a session on career guidance was organized at St Aloysius Pre-University College.

Prof. Ronald Pinto, Director of the Institute for Individual Development, was the resource person of the session. As a former Vice Principal of St Aloysius College (Autonomous), HoD and Professor in Chemistry, he has an experience of 38 years in teaching and career counselling and is a sought-after resource person for conducting training sessions for teachers, students and parents. In his talk, he emphasized the various career options available after the completion of the courses. Students received a wide range of information pertaining to their respective combinations.

In addition to the conventional choices that they can opt for after their second PUC, Prof. Ronald Pinto also threw light upon the plethora of newer opportunities available to the students. He mentioned the various examinations that students can take up so that they can seek admission into the premier institutes in India. Students were also informed about the various job opportunities available in the government sectors, government examinations and scholarships which they can avail to complete their education with minimum financial resources. The resource person also spent time at the end of the session answering the queries of the students.

