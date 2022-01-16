Carelessness by a Pickup Vehicle Driver Costs 85-year-old Man’s Life in Shaktinagar

Mangaluru: As per police reports, an 85-year-old man lost his life due to negligence/carelessness of a pickup driver. The deceased has been identified as Koragappa (85), a resident of Kakkebettu laborers Colony in Shaktinagar, Mangaluru. The tragic accident took place on Saturday, 15 January afternoon.

It is learnt that Koragappa was standing in the front yard of his house, during which a pickup vehicle moving in a reverse direction knocked down the elderly man, resulting in head injuries. Even though he was immediately rushed to district Wenlock hospital, the doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

It is learnt that the pickup vehicle loaded with flooring tiles and bearing registration number KA 19 AD 2189, driven by Mohan, while taking the vehicle in reverse and not noticing the elderly man standing behind the vehicle knocked him down, which was a clear sign of negligence.

A case has been registered in Kankanady police station regarding this accident.