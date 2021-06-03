Spread the love



















Cargo ship catches fire in HK



Hong Kong: A fire broke out aboard a cargo ship in the waters south of Tsing Yi in Hong Kong. local time, according to the government.

The Information Services Department said the fire was upgraded to No. 3 alarm (No. 5 alarm is the highest) at 11.09 p.m. on Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Firemen were using two fire boat monitors and two jets to fight the blaze.

No casualties have been reported so far, the Department said.

According to local media, the 120-meter long cargo ship was carrying about 2,000 tonnes of metal scrap.

