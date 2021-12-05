Caring For The People! ‘Health Checkup Camp’ by Capuchin Friars, Lions Club-Balmatta with Fr Muller Hospital

Caring For The People! ‘Health Checkup Camp’ by Capuchin Friars, Lions Club-Balmatta with Fr Muller Medical College Hospital, Kankanady, Mangaluru at st Anne’s Friar Hall, Jail Road, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: With December beginning, a whole-long month of Christmas season, where Christmas is All About Giving And Sharing! In his message last Christmas, Pope Francis said, “God is light and in him there is no darkness at all. If we love God and our brothers and sisters, we walk in the light. But if our heart is closed, if we are dominated by pride, deceit, self-seeking, then darkness falls within us, and around us. Whoever hates his brother — writes the Apostle John — is in the darkness; he walks in the darkness, and does not know the way to go, because the darkness has blinded his eyes. Give and you shall receive, so give generously- Love and care for the needy, you will all be truly blessed ”

While recalling the words of Pope Francis, “We celebrate Christmas by extending a helping hand to all those who suffer due to poverty. The concern of every religion and every community is to eradicate poverty. Every person, especially the poor in the society deserves respect and dignity. Jesus had great love and concern for the poor, it is also mentioned in the Bible that the poor, sick and marginalized are very close to Jesus. Christmas celebration has meaning when we love the poor. Faithful should respect every person especially the poor and treat them equally and not discriminate against them. Christmas celebration should inspire and motivate all to work for the poor.

Irrespective of caste and creed, the Capuchin (Friars) Fathers -Jail road, Mangaluru and Lions Club-Mangaluru/Balmatta along with Father Muller College Hospital, Kankanady Mangaluru offered a Early Christmas gift by organizing a FREE HEALTH CHECKUP CAMP, for Young and Adults at St Anne’s Friary Hall, Jail Road, Mangaluru. Fr Paul Melwyn D’souza-the director of St Anne’s Friary was the FIRST one to get the Health Checkup- and the good news was, he seemed to be perfectly alright, after the checkup. Over 200 people, from all communities availed this offer, while many were happy to note that their hea;lth was perfect, but a few were sad knowing they had health related symptoms, after the checkup- it was a well-organized camp for peoples’ benefit, to take care of their health and remain healthy. No doubt, a healthy living needs a beginning,and this was a great opportunity for all those who came for the checkup. Free basic medicine/pills were given free for those who needed it, after the checkup.

The Father Muller Medical College Hospital team consisted of 15 Doctors and six nurses, under the leadership of Prithviraj-In-Charge of the Health Checkup Camp, assisted by Ms Jasmine Vas- In-Charge Community Health Nursing at Father Muller’s, Ms Deepika N of FMMC nursing department. The Lions Club-Blamatta team who helped in the project were Ln Lancy Carlo-President, Ln Ms Juliet Mascarenhas- Past President and Community Projects In-Charge, Ln Melwyn D’souza- Project Coordinator, Avil D’souza- Secretary, among others. Lions Club members whose mission is to serve, and for that matter, Lions Club-Balmatta members did the right thing through this community project. Lions serve. It’s that simple, and it has been since the Lions organization first began in 1917. Lions clubs exist at places where individuals join together to give their valuable time and effort to improving their communities, and the world.