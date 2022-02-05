Caritas, CODP and SPARSHA Hold World Cancer Day at Kumbla

Mangaluru: Every year February 4th is observed as World Cancer Day. On the occasion of World Cancer Day, Caritas India, New Delhi, CODP -SPARSHA Campaign against Cancer, Spandana Okkutta, Kumbla organized Awareness on Cancer and Distribution of Health & Nutritious Food Kits to Cancer survivors.

The program began by invoking God’s blessings through a Prayer Song led by the staff of CODP. Shilpa D’Souza – Coordinator, Sparsha welcomed the dignitaries on the dais and also spoke on the objective of the program. This program has been planned and executed under the initiative of Fr Vincent D’Souza, Director CODP.

Robert D’Souza – Regional Associate, Caritas India was the resource person for the program. He addressed the gathering by saying, Health is Wealth. He mentioned the present scenario of cancer which is much prevalent in Karnataka, Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally, he added. He emphasized the need for change in lifestyle and the current food habits, he encouraged the participants to promote nutritious gardens and avoid the usage of junk food.

Health and Nutritious Food Kits were distributed to 23 cancer survivors of the Kumbla area, who are members of CODP Self Help Groups. Jayashree Monterio, President of Spandana Okkuta delivered the vote of thanks.

Mr Ravikumar Crasta compared the program.