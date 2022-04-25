CARMELITE Fathers distribute Scholarship to the children of visually impaired parents

Bengaluru: Dhyana Jyothi Trust, a Carmelite NGO, distributed scholarships to the children of differently-abled parents under the banner “Carmel Vision for Future”. Children of thirty visually impaired parents were provided scholarships in Bengaluru on Monday, April 25. This year around Rs 6 lakhs are given in scholarships.

Addressing the audience, Fr Vijay D’Costa, OCD a Doctoral Research Student from Christ University said, “Education to the children especially to the parents of the blind is a Carmelite venture. Though the parents are blind, they have a great desire to brighten the lives of their children. Carmelite priests have taken up this unique initiative with the help of the donors and benefactors.”

Nelly Prichardo, coordinator of ‘Carmel Vision for Future’ said, “Parents are not only blind, but they are also poor. Hence, they cannot afford to educate their children. On the contrary, children are highly talented and fare very well in their studies. Hence, we feel it is our responsibility to lend them a helping hand.”

Some of the parents are totally blind while some are partially blind. While it is difficult to earn their daily bread itself, they find it very hard to educate their children.

Dhyna Jyothi Trust is a charitable trust by the Carmelite priests. Alongside charitable works, the trust takes up printing religious and social literature.

Fr Stifan Perera, OCD the Director of the Trust who was present thanked all donors and benefactors who shared their mite to educate the children of the less fortunate ones.