Carmelite Missionary Fr Felix Moras (72) No More

Mangaluru : Fr Felix Moras OCD, a Carmelite missionary who spent several years in Tanzania-Africa breathed his last on Thursday, February 11, 2021. He was born on October 24, 1948 at Kirem in the Diocese of Mangaluru and was Professed in the Carmelite order on March 03, 1970; Ordained on March 14, 1977.

Mortal remains will be brought to the Shrine at 9.00 a.m. for public viewing. Final rites will be held at Infant Jesus Shrine, Carmel Hill, Mangalore on February 13, Saturday at 10.00 a.m.



