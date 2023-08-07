CarnivalCon 2023 at Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management

Mangaluru: MBA Marketing Students of Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Mangaluru, are conducting “CarnivalCon 2023: The Ultimate Marketing Expo” in Sahyadri Campus at Mangaluru. This event will not only provide valuable learning opportunities for the students.

Event: CarnivalCon: The Ultimate Marketing Expo

Date: Wednesday, 09-07-2023

Time: 10 AM – 6 PM

Venue: Sahyadri Open Area Auditorium, Sahyadri Campus, Mangaluru

“CarnivalCon” is envisioned as a comprehensive marketing expo that aims to educate, inspire, and engage students and attendees about various aspects of marketing. The event will feature interactive stalls, food & entertainment, automobiles, and presentations conducted by entrepreneurs and educators.

Students from different colleges have accepted the invitation and the event will see footfalls from audiences outside the college. This event will serve as a platform for students to gain insights into the dynamic world of marketing and its applications across industries.

