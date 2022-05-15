Carol Crasta from Neermarga Crowned KMC’s ‘WOWMOM 2022’

Mangaluru: To mark the International Mother’s Day, KMC Hospital Mangalore conducted various educative sessions and activities on women’s health; of which there was also a contest for pregnant women. The contestants had to participate by sending their maternity photoshoot picture and a “letter to their future child”. More than 200 moms-to-be had participated in this contest. The grand finale of the contest was held at Hotel Avatar, on May 15.

The event witnessed the crowning of the ‘WOWMOM 2022’ along with an edutainment session for the moms-to-be.

Dr Sindhu briefed on the activities of the Women and Child Center and the holistic care provided to women and children. Dr Sindhu said that so far more than 500 deliveries have been carried out by the centre.

She further said, “Through this event, KMC Hospital Mangalore also celebrated the milestone of its 500 successful deliveries to date. The best healthcare service provided in this hospital here with a specialized team of maternity, fetal medicine, Lamaze, genetics and Neonatal units has enabled it to achieve this milestone. KMC Hospital will continue to cater to the people with the finest expertise to ensure safe and healthy deliveries.”

Consultant OBG, KMC Hospital, Mangalore Dr Deepak Shedde briefed on the care to be given during pregnancy to young couples. He emphasized ‘planning for a pregnancy’ rather than ‘trying’ for one and went on to elaborate on the importance of making one’s self physically and mentally prepared to handle the pregnancy including dietary habits. He also advised the couples to consult a gynaecologist 3 months before getting pregnant so that if any issues are found, they can be corrected to ensure a smooth pregnancy and said “safety is everything in our job”.

Dr Shedde further said, “Sometimes we get negative feedback from the patients after a C-section. Imagine if you need to buy something and you have to cross a busy road to buy it or there is another option where you can walk further and cross a smaller road where there is less traffic. We need to find a safer option than a quicker option. During the delivery, it is necessary to have a good blood bank and a safe NICU because for some women there is heavy bleeding during delivery and if we don’t get the blood on time there may be casualties.”

He also urged the family members to keep the pregnant woman happy as she goes through a lot of depression and it is the job of the husband to keep his wife happy and give a lot of love and support to the mother after the delivery.

Gynaecologist Dr Vidyashree Kamath briefed on the importance of prenatal yoga for pregnant women. There is specific yoga for increasing flexibility and endurance and also strengthening the muscles in the body. There are specific asanas which work to relieve stress. Many women have sleep disturbances. Doing Yoganidra can relieve sleep disturbances and reduce stress as well as anxiety.

Various Yoga asanas were demonstrated by Yoga specialist Sheeba from KMC Hospital. There were questions for the fathers-to-be, related to pregnancy.

A cake was cut to mark the 500 deliveries at the KMC Women and Child Centre. Regional Chief Operating Officer KMC Hospital, Mangalore Saghir Siddiqui, launched the ‘WOWMOM Club’ on the occasion. The ‘WOWMOM Club’ is an exclusive support group for antenatal women. This club will help to facilitate regular interactions with a medical team for Health Tips, Video Information, Webinars, and Priority and Personalized Services at the hospital.

The ‘WOWMOM 2022’ results were announced and Carol Crasta from Neermarga was crowned ‘WOWMOM 2022’.

Prizes were distributed to the winners in various categories on the occasion.

Best Photographer:

1st place – Vishal Photography

2nd place – Harshith Ballal

3rd Place – Vinay Sequeira

Best Letter to future child Contest:

1st Place – Nihal Rao

2nd Place – Padma Prabhu

3rd Place – Froidy Adeline Fernandis

Best WOWMOM Photography Contest:

1st Place – Nikitha

2nd place – Vanithashree

3rd place – Soujanya

Dr Sameena Haroon, Dr Pundalik Baliga, Dr Mario, Doctors and Staff of Woman and Child dept. along with the Management team of KMC Hospital were also present. Head of Sales and Marketing KMC Hospital Rakesh Darshan delivered the vote of thanks. RJ Anurag compered the programme.