Carrying ‘Bilva Patra’ & ‘Yekka/Taale Hoovu’ Devotees Throng Kadri Temple on Mahashivaratri

Carrying ‘Bilva Patra’ (Bael leaf-Patra means a leaf in Hindi. Together they form the Bilva Patra) & ‘Yekka/Taale Hoovu’ (Screw Pine flowers) Devotees Throng Kadri Temple on Mahashivaratri

Mangaluru: Maha Shivratri 2021 or the ‘Great Night of Shiva’, is one of the major festivals in Hinduism dedicated to worshipping Lord Shiva. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the festival owes its origins to several versions, one of them being a celebration of Shiva and Parvati’s marriage to each other. As per the legend, Mahashivaratri is the day where Lord Shiva saved the universe by consuming a pot of poison that emerged from the churning of the ocean by devas and asuras. Some also believe that it’s the day Lord Shiva married Goddess Parvathi. Sources reveal that among all the twelve Shivarathris that occur in a calendar year, Mahashivaratri, the one that occurs in March is of the most spiritual significance.

Devotees of Shiva stay awake the entire night on this auspicious night of Shivratri. Some perform poojas, chant Vedic mantras or Rudram, practice sadhana and meditation. These sacred practices bestow a sense of peace within us and oneness with the world. It is believed that Lord Shiva had married Goddess Parvati on ‘Maha Shivaratri’. Devotees also believe that the Lord had performed ‘Tandava Nritya’ on this day. People throng temples dedicated to Lord Shiva, either in idol form or Lingam form, to offer various services. Pouring of water (Abhishekha) and placing Holy leaves (Bilva Patra) and ‘Yekka/Taale Hoovu’ on Shivalingam are considered to be very auspicious, as several stories in epics explain how different devotees had earned the benevolence of the Lord by offering water and Holy leaves & flowers to Him.

‘Bilva Patra’ and Ýekka/Taale Hoovu’

This morning, Thursday, 11 March, all the temples dedicated to Lord Shiva geared up to enable the devotees, who throng them, to serve the Lord without any problems. Serpentine queues were seen at Kadri Manjunatheshwara Temple and Kudroli Gokarnanatha Temple, where various programmes are being organized on this holy occasion. Devotees were also seen taking a holy dip in the Kadri temple pond. It is learnt that this is the ‘great night’ or ‘Maha Ratri’ when devotees are expected to observe fast, stay awake, and offer puja to Lord Shiva. During this time, in all Shiva temples, the most auspicious Lingodbhava puja is performed.. Those who appease the Lord on this day are believed to get rid of all their sins and that Lord Shiva will bestow them with a boon of salvation upon death.

For women, Mahashivaratri happens to be a very important occasion. They pray to Goddess Parvati, who controls the conjugal relationships, with marital bliss for themselves and long life for their husbands. Astrologers lined the streets of Kadri Temple were making brisk business with their tactics, especially women being their clients. This is the best day to connect to Lord Shiva. The women who are facing health problems, job-related issues, or any other issue at the personal level – this is the best day to pray to Lord Shiva and expect sanity and serenity in life. This Shivratri is special for the students or people who are not able to concentrate on their studies. Those who have suffered a business loss in the recent past will get some recovery. The day is also good for those who are not getting job offers. The yog is also good for people who have been trying to study abroad or those who have been preparing for the competitive exams.

Devotees were seen haggling with traders as prices of ‘Yekka Hoovu’ had gone up due to its high demand. A street vendor said Mahashivratri is the only day on which these rare flowers are offered to Lord Shiva. Devotees believe that their wishes will be fulfilled if they offer these flowers to Lord Shiva on Mahashivratri. Locals thronged wholesale flower markets in Car Street and Kankanady to buy ‘Yekka Hoovu’ for the Shivaratri.