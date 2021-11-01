Spread the love



















Case against Kerala Catholic bishop over ‘narcotic jihad’ remarks



Thiruvananthapuram: Almost two months after a Catholic bishop in Kerala said that Christian children should be safeguarded against “narcotic jihad” that is being pushed by a specific section of people, the state police on Monday filed a case against him, as directed by a local court in Kottayam.

A complaint to this effect was made by All India Imam’s Council first to the local police, but after the police failed to act, they approached the local Pala court, which directed the police to file the case.

The Kuruvilangad police has registered the case.

Pala Archdiocese’s Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangat, while speaking at a function at Marth Mariam Pilgrim Church at Kuruvilangad in Kottayam district on September 9, alleged that non-Muslims in Kerala are subjected to “narcotic jihad”, which is the spoiling lives, particularly of young people, by making them addicted to drugs.

After his speech became viral, several groups came out against the Bishop, especially Muslim organisations, and some extreme organisations carried out a protest march towards his house. The Congress put pressure on the Pinarayi Vijayan government to call for an all-party meeting, but he ignored them.

The BJP also joined issue and former Vice Chairman of the party’s Minority Morcha, George Kurien, wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking security for the Pala Bishop as “Muslim extremists had threatened him publicly with dire consequences”.

