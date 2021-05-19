Spread the love



















Case Filed Against Doctor for Not Wearing Mask at Supermarket

Mangaluru: A case has been registered against a doctor for not wearing the face mask at the Jimmy’s Supermarket here on May 19.

According to the complaint filed by Ryan Rosario, partner of Jimmy’s Supermarket, at the Kadri Police station, “On May 18 at around 8:45 am, one of his staff requested a customer to wear the mask at the supermarket. Even after requesting, the customer was not ready to wear the mask and claimed to have treated his patients without a mask. We requested the customer several times to wear the mask, but he kept on saying that the government has made the foolish rule”.

The complainant also stated, “The name of the customer is Dr Srinivas Kakkilaya and he has put our customers and staff at risk. The government has made wearing the mask mandatory. I urge the government to look into this matter and take necessary action against the concerned person”.

The Kadri police have taken up the case against the doctor under sections 4, 5,9 of The Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act 2020.

