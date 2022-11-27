Case Filed Against three including Doctor for Alleged Conversion

Mangaluru: The Pandeshwar Women’s Police have registered a case against three persons including a doctor for alleged conversion on November 27.

On November 26, the victim’s father Nagaraj went to the Pandeshwar Women’s police station and filed a complaint against three people for forcing his daughter to convert to Islam.

According to the complaint, the 22-year-old victim was working at a Fancy shop in Bikarnakatte. While working there, she met Khalil and they become friends. Once Khalil took the victim to Kallapu promising her a job with better pay. Trusting Khalil, the victim went to Kallapu, but Khalil taught her to perform Namaz and read the Holy Quran. The victim’s name was also changed to Ayesha.

Later Ayesha was assigned to work at Dr Zamila’s house in Kankanady where she worked for 8 months. Dr Zamila forced the victim to wear a burqa that she purchased. Dr Zamila introduced the victim to a Muslim boy Iman and forced her into a relationship with him. Khalil also tried to abuse the victim.

A case was registered in the Pandeshwar Women’s Police station under sections 354, 354A, 506 and 34 of IPC and u/s 3 and 5 of the Karnataka protection of the right to freedom of religion ordinance 2022. Further investigation is on and the accused will be arrested soon.