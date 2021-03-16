Case Registered against Advocate & 2 Others for Obstructing & being Rude to Woman PI

Spread the love



















Case Registered against Advocate & 2 others for Obstructing & being Rude to Woman Police Inspector from Hassan- Video of the incident has gone viral on social media

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru East Police have registered a case against the advocate and two others of misbehaving with M H Rekhabai, a woman police inspector from Women’s Police Station-Hassan, and obstructing her from performing her duties.

As per details from the police, on Monday, 15 March, Ms Rekhabai had come from Hassan to Mangaluru to ‘Abhiman Texas’ Apartments in Bendore in which Mervin Gerard Savio Sequeira, an accused in a case registered with the women’s Police Station in Hassan, resides. The woman PI had come to carry out a spot panchanama/Inspection along with the complainant Jasmine Rodrigues and her father Felix Rodrigues, two witnesses namely Avris Rodrigues and Pramod, and two police personnel from Mangaluru East Police station-Kadri on-duty, Head constable Chandravathi and APC Eranna assigned to Hoysala-2.

It is learnt that Mervin, his mother Irene, and the advocate representing Mervin, were accused of speaking with PI Rekhabai in a rude manner and asking the latter to shut her mouth. (Watch Video – Click Here). In the video, it is seen the advocate threatening to get the police inspector suspended while making a phone call. A complaint in this regard is registered at the Kadri East police station.