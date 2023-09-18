Case Registered against Chaitra Kundapur for Cheating 5 Lakhs to Fish Seller

Udupi: The Kota Police registered a cheating case on September 18, against firebrand right-wing activist Chaitra Kundapur for cheating Rs 5 lakh to a fish seller of Kodi Kanyana near Sastan.

Sudeena (33), a resident of Kodi Kanyana village in Brahmavar taluk is involved in the fish-selling business, Sudeena has filed a complaint against Chaitra Kundapur for cheating him of nearly Rs 5 lakhs by promising him of establishing textile shops on his behalf.

In his complaint, Sudeena stated that he came into contact with Chaitra Kundapur in 2015. Chaitra claimed that she held a senior position within the BJP and asserted her connections with various ministers and MLAs. She promised to set up textile shops for him in Udupi and Kota in Kundapur.

Later Chaitra contacted Suddena and asked for Money from him between 2018 to 2022. He transferred around Rs 3 lakhs from his accounts at Kotak Mahindra Bank (Vijayawada branch) and Karnataka Bank (Sastan branch) to Chaitra’s account. He also said that he has paid the remaining amount in cash until 2023.

As time passed and Chaitra’s promises went unfulfilled, Sudeena began to grow suspicious. When he confronted Chaitra and demanded that she either establish the textile shops as promised or return his money, she allegedly responded by threatening to file a false rape case against him and hire goons to harm him.

On September 13, Chaitra (28) and her three associates were arrested by the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch police for allegedly cheating businessman Govindbabu Poojary (44) promising to get him a BJP ticket to contest the elections from the Byndoor Assembly in the coastal Karnataka district of Udupi.

When the news was reported in the media Sudeena decided to file an official complaint with the police. On September 18 Sudeena filed a complaint in the Kota police station. Based on his complaint, the Kota Police registered a case against Chaitra Kundapur under IPC section 506, 417, 420. The investigation on.

Like this: Like Loading...