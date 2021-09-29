Cases to be booked on those for Non-Cooperating with UPHC Staff conducting COVID19 tests

Spread the love



















Case under Epidemic Act to be booked against those found non-cooperating with UPHC staff conducting COVID19 tests

Mangaluru: In the backdrop of re-opening of educational institutions, malls, shopping complexes, super-markets and other public establishments, Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) is witnessing an increase in the rate of COVID19 cases under its limits.

Public establishments have already been directed to adhere to strict COVID19 guidelines as a pre-condition before conducting public transactions and activities.

Establishment owners were mandated to direct their staff to undergo COVID19 test once in every 10 days.

Educational institutions were directed to keep a check on the movement of outstation students and subject them to institutional quarantine after the mandatory RT-PCR test. However, on multiple occasions institutions and establishments have been found violating the said rules.

Besides laxity in following COVID19 protocol, it has also been reported that few residential apartments, housing layouts, malls are non-cooperative with Doctors and staff from Urban Primary Health Care Centres who are conducting COVID19 tests.

The public is hereby requested to cooperate with Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) UPHC staff who have been concerted in their effort to prevent third wave of the pandemic. Cases under the Epidemic Act will be booked against those found in violation of the incumbent public health guidelines.

Issued by:

Commissioner

Mangaluru City Corporation

