Cash reward for military personnel raised in K’taka



Belagavi: The state government has issued orders to raise by five times the cash reward given for gallantry and non-gallantry awardee military personnel, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced here on Thursday.

Announcing the state government’s decision he said, the reward for Param Vir Chakra awardees has been raised from the present Rs 25 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore. Similarly, for Mahavir Chakra from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 1crore, Ashok Chakra from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore, Keerthi Chakra from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 1 crore, Veera Chakra from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 50 lakh, Shaurya Chakra from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 50 lakh, Sena/Nauka/Vayu Sena Medal from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 15 lakh and Mention in Dispatches from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 15 lakh.

The Chief Minister, who paid tributes at the War Memorial in Maratha Light Infantry Regiment Training Center as part of the Swarna Vijay Divas celebrations to mark the Golden Jubilee Celebration of Indian victory in 1971 war against Pakistan, said, he was proud to pay his respects for the martyrs who laid down their lives in defending the country.

The reward has been raised by almost five times. Thus, their longtime demand has been fulfilled. “We take pride in honoring our armed forces,” Bommai said.

Apart from defending the country from external aggression, the defence forces are playing an important role in internal security too. They have contributed immensely for the technological advancement of the country as well, he said.

Praising the valour of the Indian military, especially in 1971 war against Pakistan, he said: “It exemplified the power, tact, valor and coordination of our armed forces. In the 13 day war 3,863 were martyred and over 9000 injured. India scored a resounding victory as over 90,000 Pakistani troops surrendered. It was a great example of battle management.”

Referring to the importance of technology in defence forces he said, technology is playing a bigger role in the military worldwide. India too is second to none in this aspect. “Our Prime Minister has empowered India in defence technology.”

“I am proud to be participating in this Vijay Diwas celebrations. Bangladesh is celebrating its Independence Day because of the helping hand extended by Indian military forces,” he said.

Tributes were also paid on the occasion for Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and others who lost their lives in the recent helicopter crash. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, Major General J.V. Prasad and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.