Casino Night Out: A Woman’s Ultimate Fashion Guide

If you’re heading out for a fun night at a casino, you’ll need to make sure you wear the right outfit. So, to help you get started, check out the following helpful fashion guide.

Check the Dress Code

The first step in determining what kind of outfit to wear to a casino is to consider the precise establishment you’re visiting. You should always check out the casino’s dress code beforehand.

Typically, you’ll want something that’s classy and more formal, especially if you’re going to the most amazing gambling cities in the world, like Las Vegas and Macau.

But if you’re visiting a casino in a casual beach town like Venice Beach or Hampton Beach, you might be able to get away with super-casual attire like jeans and flip-flops.

Still, most people want to dress up for an evening at the casino. But it’s important to know whether the casino requires smart-casual, semi-formal, or formal dress before you pick your outfit.

Select the Right Colors

Whatever type of clothing you decide to wear, should it be a glamorous dress or a smart-casual top, jacket, or pants, you should carefully consider the colour scheme.

While things like a vibrant red dress will certainly make you stand out and get attention, most women like to wear sophisticated colours at casinos, which usually revolve around blacks, grays, silvers, and whites.

You can also use darker neutral colours for your attire, such as beige, copper, and nude. You could even try muted silvers and golds.

When choosing colours for your casino outfit, take the season into consideration too. For instance, wearing more white is perfect during the spring and summer months, while you might prefer to stick to darker colours during the fall and winter.

Pick the Right Kind of Outfit

Dresses are timeless classics that work well at casinos all year round.

A well-chosen dress can be the ideal balance between casual and fancy, so if you don’t know which casino you are going to ahead of time, a dress can be a great choice.

While a pair of heels will match most dresses, you could also consider high boots. Heels and boots particularly work well with shorter dresses and long-sleeved dresses. They also suit silky slip dresses that are worn with blazers.

You don’t have to wear a dress, though. Other great options for a nighttime casino include a jumpsuit, which can go well with dramatic makeup, or a bodysuit with black fabric pants.

If you want to go all-out, you could choose a trendy top with leather pants or a blazer dress with heels. For something less formal, consider black jeans or pants with a trendy top.

Look at Current Trends

If you want to really make an impression, get with the latest trends.

It’s a good idea to look online at what other women are wearing to casinos and what the latest fashion trends are, especially if you’re heading to a glamorous and luxurious casino.

For instance, leather pants are back in fashion right now and they’re ideal for a mid-formal casino, but if you’re going to a high-end casino, you might want to try an on-trend low-back or blazer dress.

Accessorize

Don’t forget to add accessories to your outfit.

Again, choose accessories that match the type of casino you’re going to. If the casino is fancy, you could opt for delicate, dangly earrings that ooze classiness. Silver or gold earrings work best and go well with the types of colours that are recommended for casinos.

You may also wish to accessorize with a small clutch bag or purse, which is practical as well as fashionable.

You’ll want to consider your makeup as well. Light eye shadow and classic lipstick shades go well with most casino attire, but if you’re going somewhere trendy, you might like to be more daring in your approach.