Cast Your Valuable Votes on May 10 and Bring Congress to Power – Mamatha Gatty

Mangaluru: “The Assembly elections are nearing. Ramanath Rai, J R Lobo, Mithun Rai, U T Khader, Rakshith Shivaram, Inayat Ali, Krishnappa and Ashok Kumar Rai are contesting the Assembly elections. We the Mahila Morcha members, urge the voters to cast their valuable votes for our candidates and bring Congress to power”, said Mahila Congress leader Mamatha Gatty during a press meet held at the Congress Bhavan, Mallikatta here on May 6.

Addressing the media persons Mamatha Gatty said, “In the state and country, the price for food grains, petrol, diesel and gas has skyrocketed and it is very difficult for the people to manage. Corruption in the BJP government is rampant. 20 candidates including Mangaluru South from the BJP have already brought a stay order on media houses to refrain from publishing defamatory videos and photos. None of the Congress candidates have gone to the court to issue such an order. The BJP candidates who have brought the stay order should answer the voters. We all want to know the reason for bringing the stay order”.

Gatty further said, “When J R Lobo was the MLA of Mangaluru South he brought various projects such as smart city, Jalasiri, Ashraya Schemes etc. Lobo brought most of the development projects to Mangaluru South and he is able to bring more such development projects to Mangaluru. Lobo respects people of all religions. All our candidates for 8 constituencies in Dakshina Kannada are honest and committed to serving the people of Dakshina Kannada. I request the voters to vote for the Congress candidates and bring Congress government to power. Mangaluru is an intellectual city and everyone should think of the future of this city”.

Gatty also said, “Five years back, when BJP came to power, they had given many assurances but failed to provide good governance. The BJP MLA was also involved in sand mining, he was giving contracts to those he liked, and taking commission from them. In government offices without bribes, they don’t work. The BJP government took 40% commission because of which a contractor committed suicide. Poor children studying in government schools were getting Akshara Dasoha but the BJP government cancel that scheme. Lokayukta raided BJP MLA’s son’s house and seized Rs 8 crore but no action has been taken. Under the BJP rule women are not safe. The Congress has given five guarantees and as soon as Congress comes to power we will implement all the guarantees. So far, we have fulfilled all our promises and we will continue to fulfil our promises in future. We don’t have the habit of telling lies and fooling the people like BJP”.

Former Mayor Jacintha Alfred, Appi and others were also present.

