Catherine Zeta-Jones: Was lovely having my family home amid pandemic



Los Angeles: Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones found it lovely to have her family at home amid the Covid-19 pandemic, because she found it comforting to be with her closed ones.

She said: “I must say, personally, it was lovely when we were in a vulnerable and unknowing time to have my peeps, my loved ones around. I had my son home from college and my daughter home from school — she goes to school in Switzerland — so we were all back in our bubble.”

“Supposedly, speaking to my son, we fared better than many families. He’s like, ‘Mom, you don’t understand. People aren’t talking to each other.’ So, we played lots of games,” Zeta-Jones added, femalefirst.co.uk reported.

The actress is married to Hollywood star Michael Douglas and they have two children — 20-year-old Dylan and Carys,18.

The 51-year-old actress also praised her children for how they handled the global health crisis, on the “Late Night with Seth Meyers”.

She added: “My kids — and I must say, kudos to them — I thought for sure, you know, they’re all back, not just them, but all their other friends from high school, [who] all live down our street … And I thought it was going to be party central, all these kids coming back from college.”

Now the things are starting to improve following the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccination, Zeta-Jones said her kids are “looking forward” to being able to spend the summer with their friends.