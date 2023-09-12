Catholic Board of Education Hosts Empowering Workshop on ‘Say No to Drugs’

An Informative Session on Drug Awareness and Prevention for Unaided Institution Heads

Mangaluru: In an effort to combat the growing menace of drug abuse among, the Catholic Board of Education, Mangalore organised a workshop titled ‘Say No to Drugs.’ This enlightening event, held on September 12 at Shanthi Kiran in Bajjodi, Mangalore, was tailored for the heads of unaided institutions affiliated with the Catholic Board of Education.

The workshop featured two distinguished resource persons who shared their expertise on various aspects of drug abuse. Dr Karen P Castelino, an Associate Professor from Fr Muller Medical College, Mangalore, spearheaded the session, delving into crucial topics such as understanding drugs, the perils of drug abuse, motivations behind drug use, and identifying signs and symptoms of drug dependency.

Mrs Lydia Lobo, Administrator of the LINK Integrated Rehabilitation Centre, Bajal, provided invaluable perspectives on the role of teachers in addressing drug-related issues within schools. Drawing from her practical experiences, Mrs Lobo emphasized the heightened vulnerability of minors to drug influence and stressed the crucial responsibility teachers bear in nurturing and guiding their students with patience and care.

The workshop commenced with a prayer song. Fr Antony Shera, Secretary of the Catholic Board of Education welcomed the gathering. In his introductory remarks, Fr Shera underscored the significance of the workshop in the ongoing battle against drug abuse, highlighting its potential to equip educational leaders with the tools needed to protect their students from the scourge of addiction.

The ‘Say No to Drugs’ workshop hosted by the Catholic Board of Education stands as a testament to their unwavering commitment to safeguarding the future of the youth by imparting essential knowledge and strategies for a drug-free society.

Media Coverage by: Canara Communication Centre, Mangalore

