Catholic Community/Institutions have Contributed Enormous to the Society’- Bishop Saldanha

Catholic Community/Institutions have Contributed Enormous to the Society’- Bishop of Mangaluru Diocese Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha during the TRIPLE Celebrations, namely 111th Death Anniversary of Founder Rev Fr Augustus Muller SJ; All Saints Day and the Observance of 65th Karnataka Rajyotsava Day at Father Muller Charitable Institutions/Father Muller Hospital held on 1 November 2021. Also a New Department Block at the Hospital was blessed by the Bishop.

Mangaluru: Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) have been touching the lives of thousands of people for the last 141 long years. The institution founded by Father Augustus Muller in 1880 stands out as a hallmark of medical service and education in our country. With its motto of “Heal and Comfort”, it is committed to bring healthcare solace to the suffering humanity. Our hospitals focus on installing sophisticated precision equipment, non-invasive diagnosis and surgeries and other state-of-the-art techniques with quality and ethical service. It provides super speciality treatment with state of the art facilities with experienced doctors following world class health care practices.

The Father Muller Charitable Institutions have been in the forefront of healthcare since 141 years and has been a reputed Institution in the field of Health services, Homeopathic Care, Medical/Nursing/Allied Health education and has always been in service of the general public with its motto of “Heal and Comfort” for the past one and a half century. Even with its charitable banner it has become a source of inspiration by collaborating with governmental agencies in imparting awareness and aiding in pro people measures, one such being on this day of developing a bus shelter for the convenience of those using public transportation.

The FMCI is run by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Mangalore. Its president is the Bishop of Mangaluru Diocese, Most.Rev.Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha. Fr. Augustus Muller S. J. was a German Jesuit priest who popularized homeopathic medicine in Mangaluru. He was sent to Mangalore from Venice, along with eight other Jesuits, to teach French and mathematics at the St. Aloysius College. A trained homeopath, he began treating students under a banyan tree on the college campus. As his reputation grew, so did the number of patients. In order to accommodate them, he purchased land in Kankanady and started the Homoeopathic Poor Dispensary. He was recognized for his contribution to society by the British Raj with the Kaisar-i-Hind award. He started treating lepers in 1883, and founded the St. Joseph Leprosy Hospital at Kankanady in 1890. He died on 1 November 1910 due to complications caused by asthma at the age of 69. And today FMCI commemorated the 111th Death Anniversary of FMCI Founder.

To mark the 111th Death anniversary of FMCI a new Bus Shelter was inaugurated right in front of the Father Muller Hospital, on Father Muller-Valencia Road, which was very much needed fo the commuters who had to wait for their bus transportation, either in rain or shine- and now with the construction of the new bus shelter, they don’t have to face any hurdles. The Bus shelter was inaugurated by Mangalore City Corporation Mayor Premananda Shetty on 1 November 2021 at 7:30am,joined by MLA Vedavyasa Kamath, Bishop of Mangalore Diocese Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Fr Richard Coelho-Director of FMCI; the Administrators of FMCI, among others.

A prayer for protection and blessing of the shelter for those who will be using it was blessed by the Bishop, while MLA Vedavyasa Kamath unveiled the plaque of the median garden which will be maintained by FMCI or the City Corporation. Also on 1 November in Catholic Traditions has been celebrated as All Saints Day world over and was also the 111th death anniversary of the Founder of FMCI Rev Fr Augustus the Institution, plus the Rajyotsava Day – all these three events were held on ONE DAY!

The Karnataka Flag was unfurled by Vedavyasa Kamath, along with other dignitaries with the melodious rendition of the Naada Geethe by the students/faculty of Father Muller College of Speech and Hearing. In his address, MLA thanked the service of the Father Muller Charitable Institutions in bringing about quality in every aspect of its doing. He thanked the Management for helping beautify the city by designing the bus shelter. He spoke on the various projects the government has proposed in the Smart City Project, thus which will make Mangalore a still beautiful city.

MCC Mayor Premananda Shetty thanked the management for their selfless service in the healthcare and education sector. He lauded the institution’s efforts in aiding the public by beautifying the area with its bus stand and median garden. He assured to help the institutions in developing the area and help the public at large. The services rendered by the hospital in leprosy care have been commendable efforts in helping eradicate the disease in the region.

Bishop Rev. Fr Peter Paul Saldanha and President of FMCI in his presidential address spoke of the very nature of the Christian community which in the region through its sacrifices have been able to run such an institution. Many of the Catholic religious or lay, through selfless sacrifice and dedication for all, irrespective of caste and creed have made a difference to the whole society. Money donated through churches and through donations of its faithful has been able to run such a massive hospital setting.

The welcome address was delivered by Fr Richard A. Coelho, Director FMCI and the Vote of thanks was proposed by Fr Rudolph Ravi D’Sa Administrator FMMCH. Professor in Biochemistry at FMMC, Dr Shivashankara AR (FMMC) compeered the event par excellence. The members of the Governing Board, Management Committee, Father Muller Charitable Centenary Society, Faculty, Staff and Students were present in full strength for the event. Everyone gathered were treated with sweets on behalf of the management in celebration of the Kannada Rajyotsava Day.

Prior to this formal function, the Triple Celebration began with a Liturgical celebration at 6:15 am with the Bishop of Mangalore as the Main Celebrant. The blessings of the departments of Paediatric and OB-GYN were carried out after the formal function with a small prayer service by the Bishop. The heads of the departments with their faculty and staff were present. Gifts given to the dignitaries were the work of the in-house Rehabilitation Centre which focuses on Khadi and handicrafts.

Sandesh M of Mukund Enterprises was felicitated by FMCI for constructing the Bus Shelter in scheduled time within a month after the foundation stone and blessing was done by FMCI Director Fr Richard Coelho on 2 October 2021

The further plans of the Institution will be in developing the Kankanady Circle and developing a new bus shelter on the entrance side after the MCC approval. The bus shelter will have a proper lighting facility with easy seating arrangement and also drinking water facility.

