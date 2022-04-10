Catholic Faithful Observe ‘PALM SUNDAY’ a Week before ‘EASTER SUNDAY’ in ‘Rome of the East’

Mangaluru: The season of Lent has always called for introspection and a deeper reflection on one’s personal faith. However last year, it has been marked with a greater empathy for those suffering and affected with the Coronavirus. Cutting across denominational divides, all churches in the city had observed PALM SUNDAY in a sombre manner, following all the Covid-19 guidelines ordered by the government and district administration. Quite a few Catholic faithful remained home and watched the Palm Sunday ceremony on TV or online, but for people who attend church regularly, there was nothing like the real thing — whether it’s the quiet happiness of Palm Sunday, the solemnity of Good Friday, or all-out rejoicing on Easter Sunday.



But this year, as the restrictions on Pandemic have been eased and Covid-19 cases have been very less, for Catholics it is still a season of hope that has brought people closer, and the faithful did attend Palm Sunday in large numbers in various Churches in the City, this Sunday morning, 10 April 2022. The blessing of the Palms ceremony was held in front of the Athma Jyothi Ashram, Souza Lane, Kadri in the City , and the palms were blessed by Fr Peter Cyprian D’souza and Fr Dolphy Devdas Serrao, both in-charge at the Ashram, following which the palms were distributed to the faithful. Devotees with palm leaves in their hands walked into the Chapel in procession singing hymns and reciting prayers to commemorate Christ’s passion and death. After the procession, the solemn Mass was celebrated in remembrance of the passion of Christ, by the clergy.

Athma Jyothi Ashram where during weekdays, devotees flock for counselling, and spiritual healing. This Ashram is so active and lively in their activities, under the able leadership of energetic Fr Cyprian D’souza and Fr Dolphy Serrao, they always celebrate the various Catholic feasts, and this morning Palm Sunday was observed in great devotion. Palm Sunday was celebrated in two parts. In the first part of the service, the faithful remembered the entrance of Jesus into Jerusalem, acclaimed by all the people, by taking part in the procession. During the second part of the service in the church, the people read and reflect the passion and death of Jesus. Being a small place, Athma Jyothi saw a pretty good attendance for the Palm Sunday mass, from children, and middle -aged devotees. The mass was celebrated by Fr Peter Cyprian D’souza and Fr Dolphy Devdas Serrao .The mass was celebrated with traditional fervor and enthusiasm, and the choir rendered melodious hymns, which were soothing.

Holy Week begins today, 10 April 2022 with Palm Sunday. Palm Sunday is a Christian moveable feast that falls on the Sunday before Easter. The feast commemorates Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem, an event mentioned in each of the four canonical Gospels. Palm Sunday marks the first day of Holy Week, the last week of the Christian solemn season of Lent that precedes the arrival of Eastertide. Palm Sunday is celebrated by the blessing and distribution of palm branches (or the branches of other native trees, like in Mangaluru, tender coconut leaves are used), representing the palm branches which the crowd scattered in front of Christ as he rode into Jerusalem. The difficulty of procuring palms in unfavorable climates has led to their substitution with branches of native trees, like Coconut trees.

Christians take these palms, which are often blessed by clergy, to their homes where they hang them alongside Christian art (especially crosses and crucifixes) or keep them in their Bibles or devotionals. In the period preceding the next year’s Lent, known as Shrovetide, churches often place a basket in their narthex to collect these palms, which are then ritually burned on Shrove Tuesday to make the ashes to be used on the following day, Ash Wednesday, which is the first day of Lent. According to the Gospels, Jesus Christ rode on a donkey into Jerusalem, and the celebrating people there laid down their cloaks and small branches of trees in front of him, singing part of Psalm 118: 25–26 – Blessed is He who comes in the name of the Lord. We bless you from the house of the Lord.

Today, Palm Sunday marks the start of Holy Week. It reminds Christians of the journey Jesus made into Jerusalem, on a donkey, to celebrate the Jewish festival of Passover (Pesach). Jesus chose a donkey to show that he had come in peace. Many people welcomed Jesus by shouting, waving palm branches and throwing branches down in the path of the donkey. They hoped that Jesus was the Saviour who the Bible had promised. Palm Sunday is both a happy and sad day. Christians are happy because they are singing praises to Jesus but also sad because they know Jesus died less than a week after his arrival in Jerusalem.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, 80-year-old Mary Castelino, who watched Palm Sunday last year along with her 10 family members at her home in Kadri said, "I missed taking part in the Holy Communion last year on Palm Sunday. Apart from being a symbol of my faith, it is the reason why Easter is celebrated; it marks the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. So even though coming Sunday when Easter is celebrated, I am happy that I will be able to go to the Church and hear the sermon live and other proceedings, rather than watching it on TV"