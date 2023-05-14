Catholic Sabah Udupi Pradesh holds Think Tank Programme

Catholic Sabah Udupi Pradesh holds Think Tan Programme

Udupi: Think Tank programme was held by Catholic Sabha Udupi Pradesh for the office bearers of Parish units, Varado units and central committee to know about the vision and mission of Catholic Sabha and to plan for the next year on 14.5.2023 at Anugraha Pastoral Centre Kakkunje presided by central committee President Santhosh Carnelio.

Initially, convener of the Programme Walter Cyril Pinto explained the objective of the workshop and welcomed the gathering. Director of Anugraha Fr Herald Pereira gave the spiritual message. Bishop of Udupi Diocese Most Rev Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo, gave the video message in which he urged the Catholic Sabha to be the social face of the Church and to always remember the aims and objectives of the Catholic Sabah. All India Catholic Union president Xavier Paleli was the chief guest. He gave information about AICU and expressed the need to strengthen our unity.

Santhosh Carnelio the president, and Mr Ronald Almeida the President-elect informed the members about the Vision, Mission and Objective of the catholic Sabha and the programs to be conducted as per these objectives. The conveners of 17 committees gave their action plans for next year. The vice president Soloman Alvaris explained the action plan and Treasurer Gerald Rodrigues explained how we can collect recourses for our work.

Later SWOT analysis ( Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threats) of the Catholic Sabha was held in groups and opinion was collected to overcome the weakness and threats and to strengthen the strengths and how we can convert weakness and threats into Opportunities.

Jt Secretary Mrs Sevrin D Souza proposed a vote of thanks.

Mary D Souza Immediate past president Robert Menezes Vice president AICU, Joint Secretary Lesli Carnelio and 140 members were present.

