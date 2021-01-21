Spread the love



















Catholic Sabha Bendur unit Inaugurates Silver Jubilee Year

Mangaluru: Silver jubilee year of Catholic Sabha Bendur unit was inaugurated by Maritto Sequeira, founder president of Bendur unit and past president of Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh here at the Msgr. Leslie Shenoy Community Hall Bendur on 20 January 2021.

Speaking on the occasion, Maritto Sequeira said that by helping the poor and needy, one can win the hearts of people and the motto of the Catholic Sabha is service and sacrifice. He complimented Bendur unit for rendering fruitful service to humanity throughout its existence.

Fr Vincent Monteiro, Vicarvar of Episcopal City Deanery was the chief guest, and Rolphy D’costa, immediate past president of Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh, was the guest of honour. Kishore Fernandes, president of Bendur unit, presided over the function and welcomed the guests. Anil Lobo, chairman MCC Bank Ltd. and Noreen Pinto, president of Catholic Sabha Episcopal City Deanery, were present on the dais.

Ronald Walder, secretary of the unit, delivered the vote of thanks and Felix Pinto, past president of the unit, compered the programme.



