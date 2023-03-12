Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh Celebrates Women’s Day

Mangaluru: Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh® in collaboration with 12 Deaneries celebrated Women’s day on 12-03-2023 at Bejai church hall. The Spiritual Director Fr Dr J.B. Saldanha inaugurated the Program by lighting the Lamp along with guests and the Sthree Hitha Sanchalakis from the Deaneries.

In His Speech, Fr Dr J.B. Saldanha spoke about Gender equality and how society appreciates only men and not women. Though 60% of members of the Catholic Sabha are women. So Far only Mrs Flavy D’Souza has become the President. He requested more women to come forward and take up more responsible positions in the catholic sabha. He also suggested women not only take care of their families but also take care of their health. He requested the parents to treat their children boy or girl equally.

Speaker among the Felicitators– Ms Mishel Queeni D’Costa, IRS (who was honoured by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman) in her speech mentioned her inspirational background and encouraged mothers and the youth in various subjects of their interest.

The Chief Guest Mrs Hilda D’Silva Retired Vice Principal, of Milagres College Kallianpur gave a very interesting talk about women and how women are superior to what they think. Women are the centre of attraction. A lady can do everything that a man can do. Whatever you give to a woman, she gives it back in multiples. We have to take a look at our families and deal with our children with a lot of love. If a woman cannot be a role model to her children then we cannot have better families. She wished every woman not power over men, but power over themselves.

Chief guest- Sister Cicilia Mendonca, Bethany Provincialate Provincial Superior in her speech said that one has to respect every woman. A woman is a sign of service and sacrifice. We as parents have to teach our children the values. She asked every woman to take leadership and responsibility and do good both at home and in society.

Guest of Honour – Roy Castelino, P.R.O. Mangalore Diocese in his speech appreciated and greeted all the achievers. In response to the chief speaker’s speech, he acknowledged that he will change one thing in his daily life. He asked women to get into politics and congratulated the catholic sabha for their good work.

Stany Lobo, President, Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh® in his Presidential Speech congratulated all the women on Women’s day and thanked the Women for their contribution to the Catholic sabha, he requested more women to serve the community.

Mr Vinod Pinto, Vice President, Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh® welcomed the gathering.

Mrs Laveena Pinto, Women empowerment convener, Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh® delivered the vote of thanks.

Mr Patrick D’Souza, Past President, of Episcopal City Deanery compered the program.

