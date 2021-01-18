Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh City Varado Felicitates 12 Elected Catholic Panchayat Members of city Varado

Spread the love



















Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh (R) City Varado felicitates 12 newly elected Catholic Panchayat Members of city Varado

Mangaluru: Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh (R) City Varado felicitated 12 newly elected Catholic Panchayat members of city Varado. The programme was held at the Mother of God Church hall, Shakthinagar. The programme was inaugurated by Fr Austin Peris, Spiritual Director of City Varado. Guest of honour were Dr Ciprian Montiero and AICU National President, Lancy D’Cunha. City Varado President Wilfred Alvares, Secretary Felix Moras, and Shakthinagar Unit President, Johnson D’Souza were present on dias.

Wilfred Alvares welcomed the guests and the gathering, while AICU President, Lancy D’Cunha introduced and felicitated the 12 Panchayat members Santhosh Kiran D’Souza, Bondel, Maria Shanthi D’Souza, Vamanjoor, Godwin D’Souza, Vamnanjoor, Anil Fernandes, Fermai, Flavia D’Souza, Neermarga, Anitha D’Souza, Neermarga, Ronald Pascal Saldanha, Neermarga, Denis D’Souza, Cordel, Molly Shanthi Saldanha, Neermarga, Lavina D’Souza, Neermarga, Michael Antony, Kelarai, Preetha D’Souza, Kelarai.

Fr Austin Peris, in his address, congratulated all the winners. Catholic Sabha Shakthinagar Unit felicitated four achievers Dr Cyprian Monteiro. Ronald Tony Pinto. Juliet Pinto and Arun D’Souza, all from Shakthinagar.

Later on, Dr Cyprian Monteiro in his speech thanked the organisers and encouraged the community children to apply for government jobs. City Varado Secretary, Felix Moras delivered the Vote of thanks. The programme was compered by Sheela D’Souza from Derebail.